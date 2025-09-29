Two persons seriously injured in an explosion in Kilinochchi
September 29, 2025 02:52 pm
Two individuals sustained serious injuries following an explosion in Thattuvankotti, Kilinochchi this morning (29).
The incident occurred when the two individuals, engaged in excavation work at an abandoned house, accidentally triggered a buried bomb that detonated while they were working.
The two injured individuals have been admitted to the Kilinochchi Hospital for emergency treatment.
Kilinochchi Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.