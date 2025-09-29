Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister

Google will provide Sri Lankan students free access to its Gemini advanced features, along with other benefits, under its student offer, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne, announced today (29).

Speaking at the “Future of AI Begins Today” conference this morning (29), the Deputy Minister stated that after months of collaboration between the Digital Economy Ministry and Google, they have managed secure free access to Gemini’s advanced features.

He said, “I am excited to announce the news that I received just this morning. Google has agreed to provide their student offer with Gemini advanced features and other benefits for Sri Lankan students free of cost. This is a game changer.”

The Deputy Minister further explained that this initiative would ensure that every student across the nation would soon gain free access to powerful, world-class AI tools, cloud platforms, and learning resources.