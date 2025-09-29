Energy Minister holds talks to strengthen energy cooperation with India

Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody, who is currently on an official visit to India, held discussions with India’s Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi. The talks focused on enhancing energy cooperation between the two countries, reviewing the progress of ongoing joint projects and exploring future investment opportunities.

Particular emphasis was placed on renewable energy collaboration during the meeting with the Indian Minister of New and Renewable Energy. The discussions included a number of topics including the introduction of competitive procurement mechanisms to ensure minimum pricing for renewable energy in Sri Lanka, establishing a solar panel manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka with Indian assistance and expanding training opportunities for Sri Lankans in the renewable energy sector.

Several preliminary agreements were reached during these discussions, according to the statement issued by the Energy Ministry. Ministers also exchanged views on the structural models of Indian energy institutions and how these models could be adapted to improve operational efficiency and help achieve energy sector goals in Sri Lanka.

The discussions took place alongside the Energy Transition Summit and Exhibition recently held in New Delhi, India, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), where the Sri Lankan Minister also participated.