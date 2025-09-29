The Court of Appeal has scheduled a hearing for February 27, 2026 to consider a petition requesting an order to invalidate the parliamentary seat of Dr. Upali Pannilage.

The petition was filed by Oshala Herath, the Chairman of the ‘Abhinawa Niwahal Peramuna’.

The petition was taken up today (29) before a bench comprising Court of Appeal President Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

After reviewing the submissions presented by the legal representatives of both the petitioner and the respondent, the bench ordered that the case be scheduled for February 27, 2026, for further clarification and confirmation of facts.

The petitioner states that Dr. Upali Pannilage was appointed as a National List MP of the National People’s Power (NPP) following the last general election.

However, at the time of his appointment, he was reportedly serving as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ruhuna, which, according to the petitioner, is a violation of election laws.

The petitioner therefore requests the Court of Appeal to declare that Dr. Pannilage is disqualified from holding a seat in Parliament and to issue an order declaring his parliamentary position null and void.