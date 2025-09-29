Mephedrone drug discovered for the first time in Sri Lanka - Senior DIG Southern Province

Sri Lanka has detected the highly dangerous synthetic stimulant drug ‘Mephedrone’ for the first time, the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Southern Province Kithsiri Jayalath stated.

The discovery was made following an examination by the Government Analyst of the substance recovered from a Moldova national arrested in Weligama on 21 September.

Accordingly, the Government Analyst has issued a report confirming the detection of ‘Mephedrone’ drug.

Senior DIG of the Southern Province Kithsiri Jayalath stated that the stimulant drug ‘Mephedrone’ is more dangerous than other narcotic drugs such as crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’).