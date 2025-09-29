ASPI closes at new all-time high today

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) closed at an all-time high after gaining over 77 points today (29).

Accordingly, the ASPI rose by 77.31 points or 0.36% to close at 21,676.30 points, surpassing the previous high of 21,598.99 points recorded on September 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 Index moved up by 7.64 points to close at 6,119.21 points.

Today’s turnover was recorded as over Rs. 4.25 billion.