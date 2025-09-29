Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination

Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination

September 29, 2025   05:44 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (29) that an inquiry is being conducted pertaining to the mobile phones belonging to Shadhika Lakshani, the wife of Backhoe Saman, who is currently detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The complaint was filed today by the CID and was called before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama through a motion.

During the proceedings, police informed court that the suspect had two mobile phones in her possession at the time of arrest, which contained her "passwords," and that the passwords need to be removed.

Police stated that the two mobile phones will be sent to the CID’s Forensic Laboratory for further investigation related to the incident.

The suspect, who was recently taken into custody in Indonesia and brought to Sri Lanka, is being investigated by the CID for possible involvement with a drug trafficking network operating Middeniya.

The Chief Magistrate had instructed the CID during the previous hearing date to submit a comprehensive report to court on the next hearing date regarding the existing evidence against the suspect.

