Four arrested over recent Tangalle drug seizure remanded

Four arrested over recent Tangalle drug seizure remanded

September 29, 2025   06:19 pm

The four suspects arrested in connection with the recent discovery of a haul of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) in Seenimodara, Tangalle on September 24, have been remanded, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued when the group was produced before the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court today.

Accordingly, the four individuals were remanded until October 13.

Police arrested four persons including two sons of an individual who died after being hospitalised from a house in Seenimodara, Tangalle, on September 22, where a large haul of narcotics was found in three lorries.

According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs found in the three lorries is approximately Rs. 9,888 million.

The seized narcotics included a total of 705.91 kilograms comprising 284.94 kilogram of heroin and 420.976 kilogram of ‘Ice’.

The seizure was made during a special operation conducted based on information received following the suspicious deaths of two individuals found inside the house.

During the search, police also recovered a T-56 assault rifle and five unpacked pistols.

Police investigations revealed that the seized drug stock belongs to an underworld figure known as ‘Unakuruwa Shantha’, who is suspected to be operating drug trafficking activities from abroad.

The individual who died yesterday while receiving treatment at the hospital has been identified as ‘Unakuruwa Thusitha’, believed to be the local operator of Shantha’s drug distribution network in Sri Lanka.

In connection with the case, police arrested the suspects, including the two sons of the deceased individual.

Tangalle Police and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) have launched a comprehensive investigation over the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)

Teachers' unions concerned over proposed bill seeking to end corporal punishment against children (English)

Teachers' unions concerned over proposed bill seeking to end corporal punishment against children (English)

Sri Lanka hosts largest tea auction in history of Japan, coinciding with Expo 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka hosts largest tea auction in history of Japan, coinciding with Expo 2025 (English)

Govt will implement a national initiative soon to curb spread of narcotics - Minister Wijepala (English)

Govt will implement a national initiative soon to curb spread of narcotics - Minister Wijepala (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)