Four arrested over recent Tangalle drug seizure remanded

The four suspects arrested in connection with the recent discovery of a haul of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) in Seenimodara, Tangalle on September 24, have been remanded, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued when the group was produced before the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court today.

Accordingly, the four individuals were remanded until October 13.

Police arrested four persons including two sons of an individual who died after being hospitalised from a house in Seenimodara, Tangalle, on September 22, where a large haul of narcotics was found in three lorries.

According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs found in the three lorries is approximately Rs. 9,888 million.

The seized narcotics included a total of 705.91 kilograms comprising 284.94 kilogram of heroin and 420.976 kilogram of ‘Ice’.

The seizure was made during a special operation conducted based on information received following the suspicious deaths of two individuals found inside the house.

During the search, police also recovered a T-56 assault rifle and five unpacked pistols.

Police investigations revealed that the seized drug stock belongs to an underworld figure known as ‘Unakuruwa Shantha’, who is suspected to be operating drug trafficking activities from abroad.

The individual who died yesterday while receiving treatment at the hospital has been identified as ‘Unakuruwa Thusitha’, believed to be the local operator of Shantha’s drug distribution network in Sri Lanka.

In connection with the case, police arrested the suspects, including the two sons of the deceased individual.

Tangalle Police and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) have launched a comprehensive investigation over the incident.