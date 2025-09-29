President Anura Kumara meets Japanese FM Katsunobu Katō in Tokyo

President Anura Kumara meets Japanese FM Katsunobu Katō in Tokyo

September 29, 2025   06:56 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is currently engaged in an official visit to Japan has met Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Katō this afternoon (29) at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo for bilateral discussions.

The discussions between the two factions focused on strengthening trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries, the President’s Media Division said.

The President and the Japanese Finance Minister also reviewed ongoing projects and future initiatives in Sri Lanka under Japanese aid/JICA cooperation during the meeting.

Earlier today, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also held discussions with the Prime Minister of Japan, Ishiba Shigeru in Tokyo.

