Massive support for hartal in Mannar

Local residents and business owners have claimed today’s hartal in Mannar was a massive success.

Today marks the 58th day of a protest launched by residents of Mannar, demanding the suspension of a proposed wind power plant project in the area.

As part of the protest, local residents shut down their businesses today and engaged in a hartal.

For nearly two months, Mannar residents have been continuously protesting, demanding an end to both the proposed wind power plant and the excavation of mineral sand around the island and its surrounding areas.

Protesters claim that these construction and excavation activities have led to numerous environmental issues affecting their lives.

All shops in the area were closed, and a hartal campaign was launched with the support of the local business community.

All forms of public transport services were also suspended today. A large protest march began this morning at the Mannar public playground.

Our correspondents reported that people from other areas also joined the protest in Mannar in solidarity.

Protesters marched on foot to the Mannar District Secretariat, where they expressed their opposition to the projects.

Police officers were deployed to the scene to manage the crowd, but tensions arose between the police and protesters due to the continuous demonstration, despite police orders to disperse.

Later, after handing over letters addressed to the President via the Mannar District Secretary, the protesters dispersed peacefully.