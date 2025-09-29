12 injured in bus accident in Randenigala

At least 12 individuals have sustained injuries in an accident reported along the Kandy-Badulla main road in Randenigala this evening (29), police stated.

A private bus belonging to an apparel factory met with an accident between the 36th and 37th mileposts in Randenigala.

The accident occurred due to a sudden mechanical failure of the bus, according to police.

Twelve passengers on the bus sustained injuries and have been admitted to the Kandeketiya District Hospital for treatment.

Further investigations are underway.