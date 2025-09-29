President discusses investment opportunities with Japanese business leaders

President discusses investment opportunities with Japanese business leaders

September 29, 2025   09:13 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake participated in a roundtable discussion with leading Japanese business leaders today (29) at the headquarters of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

The discussion was held with the participation of Ishiguro Norihiko, the Chairman and CEO of JETRO, and Fumihiko Kabayashi, the Chairman of the Japan–Sri Lanka Business Cooperation Committee (JSLBCC) and Chairman of ITOCHU Corporation.

During the session, the President had outlined the new investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka and highlighted the measures taken by the government to create an investment-friendly environment while eliminating fraud and corruption.

President Dissanayake has also emphasized the importance of strengthening trade cooperation between Sri Lanka and Japan, one of Sri Lanka’s key economic partners underscoring the mutual benefits that such collaboration would bring to both nations, according to the President’s Media Division.

