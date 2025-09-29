Prime Minister meets IMF Mission Chief for Sri Lanka

September 29, 2025   09:40 pm

The Mission Chief for Sri Lanka of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Evan Papageorgiou, met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at Temple Trees on September 29.

During the meeting, Papageorgiou commended the government’s commitment to the ongoing reform programme, noting in particular the measures to strengthen governance and reduce corruption, the Prime Minister’s Media Division stated.

He has also recognized the importance of tax policy reforms, especially with regard to exemptions and welcomed the allocation of resources in the 2026 national budget for the social protection system.

The Prime Minister stressed that economic progress must align with the needs of the people and emphasized the government’s priority of attracting quality investments. Dr. Amarasuriya also highlighted that while strengthening social protection is vital, empowering economically vulnerable groups is essential to ensure long-term sustainability.

Outlining priorities of the forthcoming national budget, the Prime Minister emphasized measures to increase rural economic participation particularly through the SME sector, accelerate digitalization, advance infrastructure development, foster qualitative improvements in the tourism sector, and strengthen agriculture, the PMO added further.

