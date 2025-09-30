University lecturers to launch strike today over several issues

The Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) has announced that university lecturers will engage in strike action today (30) due to the government’s continued failure to resolve the pressing issues within the university system.

FUTA Secretary Senior Lecturer Charudaththe Ilangasinghe made this statement during a media conference held in Colombo.

He stated that although it has been a year since the current government came into power, there has still been no resolution to the ongoing crises affecting state universities.

Charudaththe Ilangasinghe further emphasized that the public education in the country is currently facing a severe crisis.

Ilangasinghe also highlighted the serious shortage of university lecturers, noting that over 200 lecturers have left the University of Peradeniya alone within the past year.