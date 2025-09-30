Three Sri Lankans involved in crimes arrested in Bengaluru

Three Sri Lankans involved in crimes arrested in Bengaluru

September 30, 2025   06:55 am

Three Sri Lankans who were allegedly involved in crimes have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru.

The three Sri Lankans were allegedly staying illegally in an apartment near Devanahalli in Bengaluru, Indian media reports state.

Police suspect they were hiding in the city for several months.

The accused, aged 29, 31 and 41 are residents of Dondra, Ratmalana and Kotahena.

Investigations have revealed the trio entered India illegally from Jaffna to Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu in 2024, after which they briefly stayed in Chennai and Coimbatore before moving to Bengaluru. None of them had valid documents, including passports.

Police said one of the arrested individuals is wanted in a drug peddling case while another is facing charges of murder and other offences in Sri Lanka.

The CCB has taken the trio into custody and are trying to identify the person who arranged their stay in Bengaluru and helped secure the apartment, Indian media reported. The Sri Lankan High Commission has been contacted for further information, a senior police officer has said.

Source: Times of India

- Agencies

