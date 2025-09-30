Another stock of drugs seized in raid in Mattakkuliya

September 30, 2025   07:35 am

An individual has been arrested by the Colombo North Division Crimes Investigation Unit along with a stock of hashish, heroin and narcotic pills, police stated.

Based on received intelligence, a raid was carried out yesterday (29) by a team of officers along the Siriwardana Road in Mattakkuliya.

During the raid, an individual was arrested with 33 kilograms and 270 grams of hashish, 408 grams of heroin, 200 narcotic pills and 7,400 pieces of heroin (charas) prepared for sale. He was then presented to the Mattakkuliya Police Station.

The suspect is a 38-year-old resident of Samithpura, Mattakkuliya.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect is an associate of an organized criminal and drug trafficker in the area.

Mattakkuliya Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)

Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination (English)

Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination (English)

Sri Lanka and Japan agree to expand security and economic ties (English)

Sri Lanka and Japan agree to expand security and economic ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)

Teachers' unions concerned over proposed bill seeking to end corporal punishment against children (English)

Teachers' unions concerned over proposed bill seeking to end corporal punishment against children (English)