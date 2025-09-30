Another stock of drugs seized in raid in Mattakkuliya

An individual has been arrested by the Colombo North Division Crimes Investigation Unit along with a stock of hashish, heroin and narcotic pills, police stated.

Based on received intelligence, a raid was carried out yesterday (29) by a team of officers along the Siriwardana Road in Mattakkuliya.

During the raid, an individual was arrested with 33 kilograms and 270 grams of hashish, 408 grams of heroin, 200 narcotic pills and 7,400 pieces of heroin (charas) prepared for sale. He was then presented to the Mattakkuliya Police Station.

The suspect is a 38-year-old resident of Samithpura, Mattakkuliya.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect is an associate of an organized criminal and drug trafficker in the area.

Mattakkuliya Police are conducting further investigations.