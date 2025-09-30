Bodies of two males found in separate areas of Colombo

September 30, 2025   08:28 am

Bodies of two males have been found in two separate locations in Colombo, according to police.

One body was found in Grandpass, while the other was recovered in Dehiwala.

The first body was located last evening (29) at the Ingurukade Junction, Grandpass. Police stated that the identity of the deceased remains unknown, but it is believed to be a male aged between 35 and 40 years.

The individual was approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt, police stated.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Colombo National Hospital for further examination.

Grandpass Police are continuing investigations.

Meanwhile, the second body was found last evening inside a house along Siriwardana Road, Dehiwala.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was a 23-year-old male resident of Dehiwala.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Kalubowila Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Dehiwala Police are conducting further investigations.

