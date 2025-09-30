The temporary driver’s licence issued during the renewal process will now be provided by the National Transport Medical Institute in Nugegoda, effective today (30), the Department of Motor Traffic has announced.

This will be implemented as a pilot project starting today.

The Department stated that if no changes are required to the existing driver’s licence during the renewal process, the temporary licence can be obtained directly from the Transport Medical Institute in Nugegoda.

Furthermore, applicants for temporary licences are no longer required to visit the Werahera Motor Traffic Office, the Department confirmed.