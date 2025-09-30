Shasheendra Rajapaksa further remanded

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who faces allegations of offenses under the Public Property Act, has been further remanded until October 14.

The order was issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate, Asanka S. Bodaragama.

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was further remanded after considering submissions made by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the legal representatives of the former State Minister, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Magistrate also directed the Superintendent of Prisons to submit a comprehensive report to court on the treatment provided to the suspect at the Prison Hospital and other medical institutions by the next hearing date.

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was arrested and remanded by the Bribery Commission on charges of committing the offense of “corruption” under the Anti-Corruption Act by illegally obtaining Rs. 8,850,000 as compensation for the destruction of his political office, which had been constructed on a plot of land belonging to the Mahaweli Authority, by protesters during the ‘Aragalaya’ period.