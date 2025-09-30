Three injured in bus-lorry accident on A9 road in Mihintale

Three individuals have sustained injuries in a road accident reported along A9 road in the Mihintale-Palugaswewa area.

The incident took place when a lorry collided with the rear of a private bus traveling from Kataragama to Jaffna.

The injured individuals, all passengers on the bus, were admitted to the Mihintale Regional Hospital for treatment.

Further investigations into the accident are being conducted by the Traffic Division of the Mihintale Police.