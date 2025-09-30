Three injured in bus-lorry accident on A9 road in Mihintale

Three injured in bus-lorry accident on A9 road in Mihintale

September 30, 2025   11:58 am

Three individuals have sustained injuries in a road accident reported along A9 road in the Mihintale-Palugaswewa area.

The incident took place when a lorry collided with the rear of a private bus traveling from Kataragama to Jaffna.

The injured individuals, all passengers on the bus, were admitted to the Mihintale Regional Hospital for treatment.

Further investigations into the accident are being conducted by the Traffic Division of the Mihintale Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)

Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination (English)

Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination (English)

Sri Lanka and Japan agree to expand security and economic ties (English)

Sri Lanka and Japan agree to expand security and economic ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)