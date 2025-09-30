Lecturers strike hampers academic activities at major state universities

September 30, 2025   12:52 pm

The one-day strike launched by the Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) is currently underway at all state universities across the country.

As a result, lectures and all academic activities at universities have been suspended for the day.

The strike has been launched based on several key concerns, including, the shortage of academic staff due to the brain drain and failure to recruit qualified personnel, salary-related issues, the lack of improvements in university infrastructure and the insufficient allocation of funds for research.

FUTA members stated that despite holding discussions with government authorities on multiple occasions, no satisfactory or effective solutions have been provided thus far.

Due to the strike, academic activities at major state universities — including Colombo, Peradeniya, Ruhuna, Rajarata, and Jaffna — were disrupted.

Meanwhile, university academics also staged protests outside university premises this afternoon, urging the government to urgently address their grievances.

