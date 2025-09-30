Acting Director of Police Cultural Division SSP Sathish Gamage granted bail

The Acting Director of the Police Cultural Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sathish Gamage, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has been granted bail, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama, after reviewing the submissions made by officials from the Bribery Commission and the legal representatives of the suspect.

Accordingly, SSP Sathish Gamage has been released on a cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and two surety bails amounting to Rs. 2 million each.

The Magistrate also issued an order banning the suspect from traveling abroad.

The case has been scheduled to be heard once again in January, 2026.