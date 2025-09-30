SC dismisses FR petition seeking to invalidate Rohitha Abeygunawardenas MP seat

SC dismisses FR petition seeking to invalidate Rohitha Abeygunawardenas MP seat

September 30, 2025   01:37 pm

The Supreme Court today (30) dismissed a Fundamental Rights petition filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, which sought a ruling to invalidate the election of former Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena as a Member of Parliament for the Kalutara District at the last General Election.

The Supreme Court issued the order after considering the submissions presented by both parties, said Ada Derana reporter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)

Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination (English)

Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination (English)

Sri Lanka and Japan agree to expand security and economic ties (English)

Sri Lanka and Japan agree to expand security and economic ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)