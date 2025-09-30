SC dismisses FR petition seeking to invalidate Rohitha Abeygunawardenas MP seat
September 30, 2025 01:37 pm
The Supreme Court today (30) dismissed a Fundamental Rights petition filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, which sought a ruling to invalidate the election of former Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena as a Member of Parliament for the Kalutara District at the last General Election.
The Supreme Court issued the order after considering the submissions presented by both parties, said Ada Derana reporter.