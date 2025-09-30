Derana Dream Star runner-up Nuwandhika Senarathne to perform national anthem at Womens World Cup opening ceremony

Derana Dream Star runner-up Nuwandhika Senarathne to perform national anthem at Womens World Cup opening ceremony

September 30, 2025   01:50 pm

Nuwandhika Senarathne, the first runner-up of Season 9 of the Derana Dream Star singing competition, has been given the honor of singing the Sri Lankan national anthem at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Women’s One Day International (ODI) Cricket World Cup, today (30).

The 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India, is scheduled to get underway today.

The tournament will run until November 2 and will feature eight teams competing for the title.

Matches will be held across four venues in India and one venue in Sri Lanka.

The group stage will follow a league format, where each team will play seven matches.

Of Sri Lanka’s seven group-stage matches, five will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, while two matches will take place in India.

The tournament kicks off with a match between Sri Lanka and India, scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. today in Guwahati, India.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)

Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination (English)

Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination (English)

Sri Lanka and Japan agree to expand security and economic ties (English)

Sri Lanka and Japan agree to expand security and economic ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)