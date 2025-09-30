Nuwandhika Senarathne, the first runner-up of Season 9 of the Derana Dream Star singing competition, has been given the honor of singing the Sri Lankan national anthem at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Women’s One Day International (ODI) Cricket World Cup, today (30).

The 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India, is scheduled to get underway today.

The tournament will run until November 2 and will feature eight teams competing for the title.

Matches will be held across four venues in India and one venue in Sri Lanka.

The group stage will follow a league format, where each team will play seven matches.

Of Sri Lanka’s seven group-stage matches, five will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, while two matches will take place in India.

The tournament kicks off with a match between Sri Lanka and India, scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. today in Guwahati, India.