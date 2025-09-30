Over 40 students hospitalized following sudden illness during Shramadana

September 30, 2025   02:05 pm

More than 40 students of the Medirigiriya National School were admitted to the Medirigiriya Base Hospital this morning (30) after suddenly falling ill during a Shramadana campaign.

According to hospital sources, the students had taken part in a program to clean the areas surrounding their classrooms earlier in the day, after which many started itching. Several required hospitalizations for medical treatment.

At present, five students continue to receive in-house treatment, while others have been discharged following treatment.

The school principal has launched an internal investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the students’ sudden illness.

Further investigations are underway.

