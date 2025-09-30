Colombo inflation climbs to 1.5% in September

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on Year-on-Year basis, has increased to 1.5% in September 2025, compared to 1.2% in August 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

The CCPI for all items for the month of September 2025 was 193.7 and it records an increase of 0.4 index points compared to the month of August 2025 for which the index was 193.3.

The Y-on-Y inflation of Food Group increased to 2.9% in September 2025 from 2.0% in August 2025 and the Y-on-Y inflation of Non Food Group decreased to 0.7% in September 2025 from 0.8% in August 2025.

For the month of June 2025, on Y-on-Y basis, the contribution to inflation by food commodities was 0.94%.