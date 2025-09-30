President Anura Kumara Dissanayake invited the Japanese business community to join in exploring the emerging economic opportunities in Sri Lanka, while further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations between Japan and Sri Lanka and encouraging private sector participation.

The President made these remarks yesterday (29) while addressing the Japan–Sri Lanka Business Forum held at the headquarters of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The event was attended by nearly 200 senior members of Japan’s business community and was jointly organised by JETRO, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan (METI), the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Japan, the Japan–Sri Lanka Business Cooperation Committee and the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI).

Addressing the forum, Dr Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President of Sri Lanka on Digital Economy, outlined the Sri Lankan Government’s strategic priorities for the country’s national digitalisation process. He highlighted opportunities for growth in areas such as digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI), with a particular focus on positioning Sri Lanka as a regional hub for data centre development.

In addition, the BOI presented key sectors prioritised for Japanese investment, including manufacturing, information and communication technology, renewable energy and tourism. Sri Lanka’s commitment to facilitating investment needs through robust policy support and streamlined procedures was emphasised.

A dedicated networking session between representatives of Sri Lanka’s business delegation and the Japanese business community was also held, the PMD said.

On the sidelines of the forum, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held discussions with Mr Norihiko Ishiguro, Chairman of JETRO.

Reaffirming JETRO’s commitment, Chairman Ishiguro pledged to act as a bridge between the business communities of the two countries in order to strengthen continuous engagement and develop mutually beneficial partnerships with Sri Lanka, it added.

Representing Sri Lanka at the occasion were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Western Province Governor Hanif Yusuf; Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Japan, Professor Pivithuru Janak Kumarasinghe; Dr Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy; and Duminda Hulugamuwa, Senior Economic Adviser to the President; together with a group of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Representing Japan, State Minister of Economy, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Mr. Ogushi Masaki; Chairman of the Japan–Sri Lanka Business Cooperation Committee, Mr Fumihiko Kobayashi; along with senior representatives of the Japan–Sri Lanka Business Council and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce also attended the forum.

--PMD--