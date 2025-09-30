Heavy traffic in Colombo due to protest by uni. students

September 30, 2025   05:08 pm

Ward Place in Colombo 07 has reportedly been blocked for vehicular traffic due to a protest march by university students. 

Severe traffic congestion has been reproted in the area and connected roads due to the demonstration staged by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF). 

The protest has been organized against several issues including the alleged suspensions imposed targeting student activists by the administration of the Sri Jayewardenepura University. 

