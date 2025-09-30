Heavy traffic in Colombo due to protest by uni. students
September 30, 2025 05:08 pm
Ward Place in Colombo 07 has reportedly been blocked for vehicular traffic due to a protest march by university students.
Severe traffic congestion has been reproted in the area and connected roads due to the demonstration staged by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF).
The protest has been organized against several issues including the alleged suspensions imposed targeting student activists by the administration of the Sri Jayewardenepura University.