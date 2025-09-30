Sri Lanka Tourism responds to reports over LGBTQ+ tourism

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Tourism today denied that the Government has decided to run a specific tourism promotion campaign targeting LGBTQ+ foreign tourists while emphasizing that any future initiatives will be carefully evaluated within the framework of national tourism priorities and social harmony.

Issuing a special statement, the Ministry of Tourism addressed the recent public discourse surrounding the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau’s (SLTPB) communication regarding LGBTQ-themed events.

The statement is as follows:

“We recognize the diversity of our society and affirm that every community—including the LGBTQ community—is a valued and respected part of it.

Sri Lanka has long been a welcoming destination for travelers from all walks of life. Our tourism legacy is built on the warmth of our people, the richness of our culture, and the breathtaking beauty of our landscapes. We remain committed to promoting inclusivity, mutual respect, and hospitality for all visitors, regardless of background.

The Government is committed to ensuring equality for every Sri Lankan citizen and foreign tourist, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, age, gender, sex, or sexual orientation, as enshrined in Article 12 of the Constitution and affirmed by the determinations of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka. These principles guide our approach to tourism and public engagement, ensuring that Sri Lanka remains a destination that reflects dignity, fairness, and respect for all.

However, the Government has not decided to run a specific tourism promotion campaign targeting LGBTQ+ foreign tourists. While such proposals—among others—have been presented for consideration, they are part of broader discussions aimed at reinforcing Sri Lanka’s image as a safe and welcoming destination for all travelers. Any future initiatives will be carefully evaluated within the framework of national tourism priorities and social harmony.

Sri Lanka is a country that respects all genders and communities, along with their individual identities. This respect, however, should not be misinterpreted as an endorsement or promotion of any particular sexual behaviors or activities. Our intention is to create space for individuals—should they choose—to engage with globally recognized institutions and platforms where they can express their perspectives freely and safely.

As a civilized society, it is essential that we approach such matters with maturity and understanding. No citizen or visitor should be judged or measured based on their gender identity or orientation. Our strength as a nation lies in our ability to uphold dignity, fairness, and mutual respect for all.

According to the statement issued by the Chairman, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, this reflects one of many outreach efforts aimed at engaging global audiences, it does not signal a change in the government’s core tourism strategy. Our national approach continues to prioritize Sri Lanka’s unique cultural heritage, wellness and nature-based experiences, adventure tourism, and spiritual journeys—elements that have consistently positioned our country as one of the world’s most cherished travel destinations.

We acknowledge that the topic has generated concern among certain segments of society. As a government, we are mindful of the sensitivities involved and wish to reassure the public that our tourism promotion remains rooted in unity, tradition, and the shared values that define Sri Lankan society. We believe in celebrating the full spectrum of Sri Lankan identity while ensuring that tourism continues to be a source of pride and prosperity for all citizens.

We respectfully call upon all stakeholders, including political and religious leaders, civil society, and the general public, to approach this matter with understanding and calm. Let us work together to present Sri Lanka to the world as a destination of warmth, diversity, and timeless appeal—one that reflects the true spirit of our people.”