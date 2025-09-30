Kajja linked to murder of Wasim Thajudeen?

September 30, 2025   07:02 pm

Sri Lanka Police says that it has been confirmed that Anura Vidanagamage, also known as “Kajja”, who was recently shot dead along with his two children in Middeniya, was in the vehicle that had followed slain former Sri Lankan rugby player Wasim Thajudeen’s vehicle moments before the latter was murdered.

Speaking at a press briefing in Colombo today (30), Acting Police Spokesman ASP Minura Senarath stated that this information was uncovered following the interrogation of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’, who was recently arrested in Indonesia and is suspected to have orchestrated the killing of ‘Kajja’, and a statement provided by Kajja’s widow.

On February 18, “Kajja” was shot dead by an unidentified gunman, while his two children, who sustained critical injuries in the attack, succumbed later. 

The suspected gunman—who was later arrested along with nine others— had confessed that he carried out the execution on a contract from “Backhoe Saman” due to his own mounting personal debt.  

