Chief Prelates write to President over LGBTQ tourism and corporal punishment ban

Chief Prelates write to President over LGBTQ tourism and corporal punishment ban

September 30, 2025   07:38 pm

The Chief Prelates of all three Buddhist Chapters emphasized that proposed amendments to the Penal Code introducing an offence for corporal punishment, as well as government initiatives to promote tourism through LGBTQ-related activities, could undermine cultural values and give rise to serious social catastrophes.

These observations have been made in a joint letter to the President, issued with the signatures of the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangalabidhana Mahanayake Thero of the Malwatta chapter of Siam Nikaya, Most Venerable Warakagoda Dhammasiddhi Sri Pagghananda Gnanarathanabidhana Mahanayake Thero of the Asgiriya Chapter of the Siam Nikaya, Most Venerable Karagoda Uyangoda Maithree Moorthi Mahanayaka Thero of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya and Most Venerable Makulewe Wimala Mahanayake Thero of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)

Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination (English)

Mobile phones of Backhoe Samans wife to be sent for forensic examination (English)

Sri Lanka and Japan agree to expand security and economic ties (English)

Sri Lanka and Japan agree to expand security and economic ties (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.29

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)

'Ahasin Gamanak': 250 children to embark on aerial journey around Sri Lanka (English)