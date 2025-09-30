Chief Prelates write to President over LGBTQ tourism and corporal punishment ban

The Chief Prelates of all three Buddhist Chapters emphasized that proposed amendments to the Penal Code introducing an offence for corporal punishment, as well as government initiatives to promote tourism through LGBTQ-related activities, could undermine cultural values and give rise to serious social catastrophes.

These observations have been made in a joint letter to the President, issued with the signatures of the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangalabidhana Mahanayake Thero of the Malwatta chapter of Siam Nikaya, Most Venerable Warakagoda Dhammasiddhi Sri Pagghananda Gnanarathanabidhana Mahanayake Thero of the Asgiriya Chapter of the Siam Nikaya, Most Venerable Karagoda Uyangoda Maithree Moorthi Mahanayaka Thero of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya and Most Venerable Makulewe Wimala Mahanayake Thero of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya.