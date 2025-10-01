Underworld figure Tinker extradited from Dubai

Underworld figure Sridaran Niranjan, also known as ‘Tinker’, who was arrested in Dubai has been brought back to Sri Lanka this morning (01), police confirmed.

The arrested suspect is identified as a 36-year-old resident of Colombo 15, police confirmed.

The police stated that the suspect is recognized as an associate of the notorious criminal leader and drug trafficker Palani Shiran Glorian, alias “Kochchikade Shiran.”

He is also accused of transporting firearms used in a shooting on August 19, 2025, in Gnanarathana Mawatha, Peliyagoda, which left one person dead and another severely injured.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, despite being under a travel ban, left the country on August 19, 2025.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the No.05 Magistrate’s Court inside the Aluthkade Courts Complex, police said.

Peliyagoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.