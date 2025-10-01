Cigarettes, cosmetics and e-cigarettes worth over Rs. 9.5 mln seized at BIA

Cigarettes, cosmetics and e-cigarettes worth over Rs. 9.5 mln seized at BIA

October 1, 2025   08:35 am

A consignment of foreign cigarettes, cosmetics, and e-cigarettes worth over Rs. 9.5 million has been seized by Sri Lanka Customs officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The seizure occurred when four Sri Lankan male passengers, aged between 23 and 25, were intercepted upon arrival from Dubai on flights EK 652 and EK 654 on Tuesday (30). 

The arrested individuals are identified as residents of Kalmunai, Saindamardu, and Colombo, the statement said.

Authorities confiscated 292 cartons of foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 8.76 million, cosmetics valued at Rs. 450,000, and e-cigarettes amounting to Rs. 300,000. 

The Customs officers stated that the estimated street value of the seized cigarettes alone is approximately Rs. 8.7 million. 

A penalty of Rs. 750,000 has been imposed on the four arrested passengers, and further investigations are underway.

