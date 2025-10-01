President Dissanayake meets Emperor Naruhito

President Dissanayake meets Emperor Naruhito

October 1, 2025   10:21 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on an official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese government has met Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday (30).

Upon his arrival at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, the official residence of the Emperor of Japan, President Dissanayake was warmly received by Emperor Naruhito, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

According to the statement the two leaders subsequently engaged in a cordial discussion.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath was also present during the meeting.

-PMD-

