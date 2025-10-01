Marking a historic initiative, TV Derana today commemorated World Children’s Day by organizing a SriLankan Airlines charter flight carrying 250 schoolchildren on an aerial tour around Sri Lanka.

The special flight departed from the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake a short while ago.

The initiative, titled “Ahasin Gamanak,” is a heartwarming collaboration between TV Derana and Signal, a concept developed by IdeaHell to celebrate World Children’s Day.

A total of 250 talented schoolchildren, selected for their creative drawings and essays from across the country, were given this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the beauty of Sri Lanka from the skies.