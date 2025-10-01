President Dissanayake returns after concluding official visit to Japan

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake returned to Sri Lanka this morning (01) after successfully completing a three-day official visit to Japan, undertaken at the invitation of the Japanese Government.

The President commenced his visit on September 27 and served as the Chief Guest at the Sri Lanka Day celebrations held at the “Expo 2025” exhibition in Osaka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

During the visit, President Dissanayake engaged in a series of high-level bilateral discussions aimed at further strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Japan and Sri Lanka, while also expanding trade, investment and economic relations.

According to the statement, President Dissanayake held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Finance Minister KATO Katsunobu, Defence Minister DM Nakatani, as well as senior representatives including Yohei Sasakawa, Founding Chairman of the Nippon Foundation and Dr. TANAKA Akihiko, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The President also had a cordial discussion with Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace, PMD said.

In addition, he participated in a roundtable discussion with leading Japanese business leaders and addressed the Japan-Sri Lanka Business Forum at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) headquarters, where he outlined Sri Lanka’s new investment opportunities and the investment-friendly environment created in the country.

A key highlight of the visit was the signing of the Grant Agreement for the Project for the Enhancement of Productivity in the Dairy Sector, marking a new milestone in Japan–Sri Lanka development cooperation, the statement added.

President Dissanayake was accompanied on this visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

-PMD-