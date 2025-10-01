Case against Keheliya Rambukwella and family fixed for pre-trial conference

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Bribery Commission against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, and four other family members for the illegal acquisition of assets worth over Rs. 97 million be called for further pre-trial conference on October 15.

When the case was called before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal today (01), former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella along with the other defendants appeared before the court, Ada Derana reporter said.

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa, who appeared for the defendant Keheliya Rambukwella, stated in court that the prosecution has not yet provided him with 12 documents requested by the defendant.

The President’s Counsel observed that although the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had suddenly filed indictments against the defendants, the relevant documents had not been provided to the defense, adding that such conduct sets an improper precedent.

Accordingly, the President’s Counsel informed the court that his client requires 12 documents in order to proceed with the trial, which have not yet been received.

Appearing on behalf of the Bribery Commission, Assistant Director General Subhashini Siriwardena informed the court that she would review the documents requested by the defendant and provide them without delay.

The Assistant Director General also stated that some of the documents requested by the defendant are relevant to the ongoing investigations.

At that time, President’s Counsel Kalinga, stated that the documents are very important for the defense for the trial.

Accordingly, the judge, who informed the Assistant Director General of the Bribery Commission to provide the relevant documents to the defense promptly, ordered that the case be called for further pre-trial conference on October 15.

The Bribery Commission has filed this case against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshani Epa, his daughters Chamithree Jayanika Rambukwella, Chandula Ramali Rambukwella, Amali Nayanika Rambukwella and son-in-law Isuru Pulasthi Bandara Polgasdeniya, alleging that the defendants illegally acquired assets worth over Rs. 97 million during his tenure in the Ministries of Mass Media, Health and Environment from August 13, 2020 to June 24, 2024.