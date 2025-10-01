USD 1 billion in vehicles imported in 8 months, Aug records highest expenditure

Following the lifting of restrictions on vehicle imports, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has reported that the country spent US$1,007.5 million on vehicle imports during the eight-month period from January to August 2025.

This was stated in the External Sector Performance Report for August 2025, released by the CBSL.

The highest monthly expenditure on vehicle imports this year was recorded in August 2025, totaling US$255.7 million.

The monthly expenditure on vehicle imports into the country for 2025 is shown below in millions of US dollars:

January - 29.1

February - 22.3

March - 54.0

April - 145.6

May - 125.2

June - 169.6

July - 206.0

August - 255.7