Litro Gas prices to remain unchanged in October

The prices of Litro Gas domestic cylinder refills will remain unchanged for the month of October 2025, the Litro Gas Company has announced.

Accordingly, the existing prices of LP gas cylinders will continue to apply throughout October.

The prices for domestic LP Gas cylinders in the Colombo District are as follows:

12.5kg gas cylinder: Rs. 3,690

05kg gas cylinder: Rs. 1,482

2.3kg gas cylinder: Rs. 694

Earlier today, Laugfs Gas PLC announced that the company will not revise domestic LP gas prices for the month of October 2025.