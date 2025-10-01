Litro Gas prices to remain unchanged in October
October 1, 2025 02:03 pm
The prices of Litro Gas domestic cylinder refills will remain unchanged for the month of October 2025, the Litro Gas Company has announced.
Accordingly, the existing prices of LP gas cylinders will continue to apply throughout October.
The prices for domestic LP Gas cylinders in the Colombo District are as follows:
12.5kg gas cylinder: Rs. 3,690
05kg gas cylinder: Rs. 1,482
2.3kg gas cylinder: Rs. 694
Earlier today, Laugfs Gas PLC announced that the company will not revise domestic LP gas prices for the month of October 2025.