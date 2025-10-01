Development officers to be recruited for teaching service  Education Min.

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Training has issued a statement regarding the recruitment of development officers currently assigned to schools to the teaching service.

Accordingly, a communique confirming the move has been issued with the signature of the Secretary to the Ministry, Nalaka Kaluwewa.

The Ministry states that several cases heard before the Supreme Court regarding the competitive examination which was scheduled to be held on March 25, 2023, for the recruitment of graduates to the state service, including development officers working in schools to the teaching service, have now been concluded.

However, since the case being heard in the Court of Appeal has not yet been concluded, the Ministry of Education further states that any further action regarding the competitive examination will be taken only after the verdict is delivered.