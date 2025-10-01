Cache of firearms and ammunition uncovered from Kataragama Weheragala Reservoir

A stock of weapons including 74 T-56 magazines, 35 LMG drums, 5 MPMG drum boxes, and several unidentified magazines has been discovered in the Kataragama Weheragala Reservoir.

Additionally, two boxes suspected to contain explosives and two sacks suspected to contain weapons were also reportedly found at the location.

The discovery was made following an investigation based on intelligence received by the military.

The cache of military equipment was observed due to the receding water levels of the Weheragala Reservoir. Since the location where the equipment was found falls under jurisdiction of the Gonaganara Police Division, the items have been handed over to the Gonaganara Police Station for further investigation.

Police stated assistance of Navy divers will be obtained to further inspect the reservoir.