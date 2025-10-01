Revised indictment served on ex-Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, his wife, and six others

A revised indictment was served before the Colombo High Court today (01) against former Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, his wife, and six other defendants.

The charges were filed in relation to the misuse of over Rs. 6.1 million in government funds from the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, allegedly spent illegally under the pretext of providing flood relief in December 2014.

The revised indictment, filed by the Attorney General, was formally submitted before Colombo High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga.

As per the revised charges, the prosecution further informed court that another individual, Anura Seneviratne — who is said to have functioned as the Coordinating Secretary to the former Minister — has been named as an additional accused in the case.

The judge ordered the case to be recalled on October 29 to formally serve charges to the additional accused.