Revised indictment served on ex-Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, his wife, and six others

Revised indictment served on ex-Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, his wife, and six others

October 1, 2025   04:29 pm

A revised indictment was served before the Colombo High Court today (01) against former Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, his wife, and six other defendants.

The charges were filed in relation to the misuse of over Rs. 6.1 million in government funds from the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, allegedly spent illegally under the pretext of providing flood relief in December 2014.

The revised indictment, filed by the Attorney General, was formally submitted before Colombo High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga.

As per the revised charges, the prosecution further informed court that another individual, Anura Seneviratne — who is said to have functioned as the Coordinating Secretary to the former Minister — has been named as an additional accused in the case.

The judge ordered the case to be recalled on October 29 to formally serve charges to the additional accused.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Kajja linked to murder of Wasim Thajudeen? (English)

Kajja linked to murder of Wasim Thajudeen? (English)

Heavy traffic in Colombo due to protest by uni. students (English)

Heavy traffic in Colombo due to protest by uni. students (English)

President invites Japanese business community to explore Sri Lankas emerging economic opportunities (English)

President invites Japanese business community to explore Sri Lankas emerging economic opportunities (English)

Issuance of bus tickets in Western Province mandatory from tomorrow: WPRPTA (English)

Issuance of bus tickets in Western Province mandatory from tomorrow: WPRPTA (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)

Google to provide free access to Gemini AI Plus for Sri Lankan students  Dy Minister (English)