Teacher hospitalised after assault by student
October 1, 2025 05:27 pm
A teacher at a prominent school in Monaragala has been injured and hospitalised following an assault by a student.
The incident occurred this morning (October 1), and it has been reported that the injured teacher is currently receiving inpatient treatment at the Monaragala District General Hospital.
According to reports, the Grade 11 student allegedly assaulted the teacher after being questioned about bringing a mobile phone to school.