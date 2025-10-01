45 students of Bakamuna school hospitalised due to food poisoning

October 1, 2025   06:48 pm

Around 45 students from a Primary School in Bakamuna, Hingurakgoda have been hospitalised due to food poisoning.

It is reported that the incident occurred as a result of a meal provided during a program held at the school today, in view of World Children’s Day.

The children have started showing symptoms only after they returned home following the conclusion of the program. Parents had then taken their children to the Bakamuna Regional Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

Some of the children are currently receiving in-house treatment, while others have been treated and discharged.

The school has approximately 230 students in total, and all of them were served the same meal.

Bakamuna Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

