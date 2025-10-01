January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Kajja linked to murder of Wasim Thajudeen? (English)

Kajja linked to murder of Wasim Thajudeen? (English)

Heavy traffic in Colombo due to protest by uni. students (English)

Heavy traffic in Colombo due to protest by uni. students (English)

President invites Japanese business community to explore Sri Lankas emerging economic opportunities (English)

President invites Japanese business community to explore Sri Lankas emerging economic opportunities (English)

Issuance of bus tickets in Western Province mandatory from tomorrow: WPRPTA (English)

Issuance of bus tickets in Western Province mandatory from tomorrow: WPRPTA (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)

'Doosra' wins best picture and screenplay awards at the 10th Derana Lux Film Awards Ceremony (English)