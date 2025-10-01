Gazette issued on mandatory seat belts for all vehicles traveling on expressways

A gazette notification has been issued by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation making it mandatory for drivers and all passengers of vehicles traveling along expressways to wear seat belts.

According to the gazette notification, the driver of a motor vehicle driven or used on an expressway and every passenger and individual occupying any seat and travelling in the motor vehicle are required to wear an individual safety seat belt while such motor vehicle is being driven or used on the expressway.

Furthermore, the driver of a motor vehicle should not enter into or drive or use a vehicle on an expressway unless such motor vehicle is fitted with individual safety seat belts to be worn by the driver, every passenger and individual occupying a seat.