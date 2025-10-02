Showery condition to enhance tomorrow due to atmospheric disturbance
October 2, 2025 05:42 am
Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for evening thundershowers in the most parts of the island, starting from tomorrow (03).
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the most parts of the island.
Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western, and Central provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.