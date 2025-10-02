Govt taking steps towards establishing an Independent Prosecutors Office

October 2, 2025   06:14 am

The government has taken measures to appoint an expert committee to establish an Independent Prosecutor’s Office, as a step towards strengthening the process of ensuring justice in the country.

According to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, a discussion among the members of the committee was held yesterday (01) under the leadership of the Minister of Justice, Harsha Nanayakkara.

The meeting focused on preparing the initial framework and plans required for the establishment of the Independent Prosecutor’s Office.

The Ministry further stated that, following the drafting of the preliminary concept paper, it is planned to seek views and suggestions from the public and civil society organizations.

Supreme Court Justice and President’s Counsel Yasantha Kodagoda, Attorney General and President’s Counsel Parinda Ranasinghe, President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya and several others participated in the discussion.

