Duo arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 14 million

Duo arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 14 million

October 2, 2025   06:16 am

A Sri Lankan and an Indian national have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau while attempting to smuggle a stock of foreign-manufactured cigarettes, into the country.

They had concealed 347 cartons containing a total of 69,400 cigarettes valued at Rs. 14.12 million within six travel bags.

The duo had arrived at the BIA from Dubai last night (01).

One of the suspects is a 26-year-old businessman from Ratnapura while the other is a 23-year-old Indian businessman.

The suspects have been released on police bail and are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (03).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)

Gazette to be issued making it mandatory for traders to charge fee for plastic shopping bags (English)

Chinese envoy hails 'multi-faceted' bilateral exchanges between Sri Lanka and China (English)

Chinese envoy hails 'multi-faceted' bilateral exchanges between Sri Lanka and China (English)

It's our collective responsibility to ensure safety of all children: PM Harini (English)

It's our collective responsibility to ensure safety of all children: PM Harini (English)

Underworld figure 'Tinker' extradited from Dubai (English)

Underworld figure 'Tinker' extradited from Dubai (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Kajja linked to murder of Wasim Thajudeen? (English)

Kajja linked to murder of Wasim Thajudeen? (English)

Heavy traffic in Colombo due to protest by uni. students (English)

Heavy traffic in Colombo due to protest by uni. students (English)