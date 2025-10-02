Duo arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 14 million

A Sri Lankan and an Indian national have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau while attempting to smuggle a stock of foreign-manufactured cigarettes, into the country.

They had concealed 347 cartons containing a total of 69,400 cigarettes valued at Rs. 14.12 million within six travel bags.

The duo had arrived at the BIA from Dubai last night (01).

One of the suspects is a 26-year-old businessman from Ratnapura while the other is a 23-year-old Indian businessman.

The suspects have been released on police bail and are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (03).