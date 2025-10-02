Tourist arrivals in September top 150,000

A total of 158,971 tourists have arrived in the country in the month of September, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 49,697 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 31.3%. Furthermore, 10,752 persons from the United Kingdom, 10,527 from China, 9,344 from Germany and 9,105 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of September.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,725,494 with the release of the latest figures for September.

Among them, 375,292 individuals are from India, 161,893 from the UK, 122,144 from Russia and 106,988 are from Germany, the SLTDA noted.